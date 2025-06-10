Sharon Osbourne Says She Kicked a Band off the Final Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Concert

With the final Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath concert just a few weeks away, Sharon Osbourne has said that she had to kick one of the bands off the big show.

While speaking to Metal Hammer about Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final performance at the Back To The Beginning concert — happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England — Sharon divulged that one act was axed, and it’s kind of unclear if the band was at fault or if she just really hated dealing with their manager.

“I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath. And it was probably the worst way I’ve felt in years,” Sharon said. “I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me. And he’s now going around making up bullshit lies because I threw his band off the bill.”

Osbourne said she doesn’t “care what people say” about her, adding, “Because do you know what? I don’t love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can’t care what an industry says, because you don’t love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn’t.”

Naturally, people have been trying to figure out which band Sharon kicked off the bill, but there’s still no concrete evidence. It was speculated that it may have been Tool, as their name was removed from the website, but Loudwire states that they have since been able to confirm Tool is participating and their name has been added back to the roster.

Several Big Metal Bands Will Be Performing at the Back To The Beginning Concert

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira. Unless one of those bands ends up being who got booted.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA