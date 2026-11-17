It has felt like ages since rock music has taken center stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Technically, Coldplay was the last rock band to headline, but it was largely a pop affair supported by Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. The last time rock has really been the focal point was back in 2010 when The Who performed. Otherwise, it’s hip-hop, pop, or even reggaeton and Latin music. Frankly, Sharon Osbourne feels like we’re long overdue for good ol’ fashioned rock & roll to headline the Super Bowl.

During an episode of The Osbournes podcast, they gave a pretty neutral stance on Jay-Z doing the honors in 2027. However, they also felt like it was time for a real rock band to take the Super Bowl stage. Or at the very least, give Bruno Mars another crack at it.

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“Bruno Mars is the best, the best. Everybody stands up. I don’t care what genre of music you like, you have to like Bruno Mars,” Sharon Osbourne argued.

Alongside her son Jack and his wife Aree, they mused over potential options for rockers to trot out. Ultimately, they decided on a blockbuster affair, where AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses get one last stadium effort before hanging it up for good. As for Sharon, she’s just grown weary of the modern Super Bowl halftime show altogether. Regardless of who it is, she reckoned that they should go back to basics, and a rock band satisfies that craving.

Sharon Osbourne Wants Rock Music Back in The Spotlight for The Super Bowl HalfTime Show

“It’s for everybody, but I think people are fed up of the girl thing and the tits and a** and the sequins and the chick dancing and then 100 dancers come on. ‘Oh, you had 100, I’m gonna have 300.’ It’s like, yeah, really. Let’s get a f**king rock band up there and go for that genre. It’s like it’s totally wiped out from everybody,” Sharon Osbourne concluded.

Regardless of the jockeying opinions, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was happy with the 2027 pick. Really, he thought Jay-Z was putting off doing it himself for far too long anyway. “I guess I was more excited than anything, maybe a little surprised, because he keeps putting it off a little bit. But I think he’s already got his vision; he already understands what he wants to do,” Goodell said.

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