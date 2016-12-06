Sharon Van Etten, Beirut, and Kevin Morby Will Play a Two-Night NYC Benefit for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU

With a Twitter egg preparing to be sworn in as President, a vast array of musicians have come out in support of America’s most vital civil rights organizations and charities over the last two weeks. Ad-Rock has designed a sneaker to benefit Planned Parenthood, Run for Cover records have made their entire catalog “pay what you like” with all proceeds going to the non-profit, and The World is a Beautiful Place… backed up their label with a single to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.
Now Sharon Van Etten, Beirut, Kevin Morby, and a whole bunch of other excellent indie types are joining those ranks. On January 18 and 19, they’ll head up the bill at a benefit for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU at Music Hall of Williamsburg and Rough Trade Records, hosted by Pitch Perfect PR. Every cent of the proceeds from the two nights will be split between the two organizations. Tickets will go on sale at noon today and you can grab them here and here. Check out the full line-ups below:
January 18th @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sharon Van Etten
Beirut
Daniel Rossen
Kevin Morby
Hand Habits
January 19th @ Rough Trade
Helado Negro
Beirut
Daniel Rossen
Kevin Morby
Ruth Garbus
