Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Lemon, and Almond Salad Recipe

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 lemons

1 pound|450 grams Brussels sprouts, thinly shaved

1 cup|40 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ cup|50 grams sliced almonds

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Zest the lemons into a large bowl with the Brussels sprouts, parmesan, and almonds. Squeeze 3 tablespoons|45 ml of lemon juice into a small bowl and whisk with the olive oil and honey. Season with salt and pepper, then toss with the Brussels sprouts before serving.

