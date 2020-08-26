Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Lemon, and Almond Salad Recipe

Serves 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 lemons
1 pound|450 grams Brussels sprouts, thinly shaved
1 cup|40 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese
½ cup|50 grams sliced almonds
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
Zest the lemons into a large bowl with the Brussels sprouts, parmesan, and almonds. Squeeze 3 tablespoons|45 ml of lemon juice into a small bowl and whisk with the olive oil and honey. Season with salt and pepper, then toss with the Brussels sprouts before serving.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.