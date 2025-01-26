Shawn-Michaels-Hits-Sweet-Chin-Music-at-Saturday-Night's-Main-Event

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels gave Kevin Owens a taste of his own medicine at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Michaels was on hand to moderate the contract signing between Owens and Cody Rhodes for the Royal Rumble. Ahead of the event, Owens issued a warning to Michaels. “Tonight, we have the contract signing for the ladder match at the Royal Rumble with none other than the hometown boy, Shawn Michaels. That’s a big deal in San Antonio; the king of the ladder match, too. One of my absolute idols and the man responsible for me ever wanting to become a pro wrestler in the first place.

So, I’m very excited to share the ring with him. But you know what? After last night and what happened with Matthew McConaughey, I hope Shawn Michaels doesn’t make something that’s not about him, about him. Because we know what happens when things go that way.”

Shawn Michaels Lays Out Kevin Owens

Owens slung insults at Rhodes and Michaels during the segment, and Michaels finally had enough. After being attacked by the former multi-time WWE Champion physically and verbally, Michaels landed Sweet Chin Music. Rhodes and Owens have been feuding since Owens turned on his best friend months back.

At the last SNME, Rhodes and Owens had a title match where the champion brought the Winged Eagle belt to the ring. That was a special moment for Rhodes, ruined by Owens who hijacked the title. He got into an altercation with Triple H after his post-match attack. At the Royal Rumble, the men will compete in a ladder match with the Winged Eagle and Undisputed WWE Championships above the ring.

Additionally, the Royal Rumble will see the classic 30-man and 30-woman matches, featuring the returns of Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns. Finally, WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will defend in two out of three falls against challengers Motor City Machine Guns.

