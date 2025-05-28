“She Felt She Was Helpless”: Diddy’s Former Assistant Claims He Threatened Her Life Over Suge Knight Ties—Knight Responds

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-assistant claims the disgraced hip-hop mogul threatened her life due to her ties with Suge Knight, Diddy’s longtime rival and former head of Death Row Records.

As reported by Page Six, Capricorn Clark, who worked at Death Row before joining Diddy at Bad Boy Records, took the witness stand on Tuesday to testify against her former boss at Combs’ sex trafficking trial. During her tenure at Bad Boy, Clark claimed she was kidnapped and threatened.

“He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and that if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” Clark said. “I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge.”

Diddy’s threats came to fruition after an incident in which jewelry was stolen. Having been accused of stealing Combs’ items, Clark was taken to a New York City building by Bad Boy’s head of security, Paul “Uncle Paulie” Offord, who spent five days conducting a series of lie detector tests with Clark.

“He said if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River,” Clark recalled, adding that she complied in an effort to prove her innocence. “I didn’t like the threats. I just wanted to get through it,” she said.

Ultimately, Clark was allowed to continue working at Bad Boy after the polygraph test results came back “inconclusive.”

Suge Knight Speaks Out

Following Clark’s testimony, Suge Knight, who’s currently serving 28 years in jail for manslaughter, spoke with TMZ about Diddy’s threats made against his former assistant. Knight remembers speaking with Clark during this tumultuous period.

“Without throwing her under the bus, she felt scared, she felt afraid and she felt that she was pressured,” Knight recalled. “She felt she was helpless.”

“Death Row and Bad Boy is closer than people would think,” Suge added.

Combs, who is currently being housed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.