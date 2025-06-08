She Made a ‘Man Catalog’ of Every Dating App Match—and People Have Opinions

Caitlin Trask is dating with the intensity of a behavioral scientist and the organizational skills of a Fortune 500 analyst.

While most people swipe and move on, Caitlin Trask logs everything. Her “man catalog” tracks over 500 dating app matches. Each “entry” is labeled with stats like height, job, city, religion, political leanings, and whether they seem capable of basic conversation. “Sorry, I can’t go out tonight, I have 513 men I have to document,” she jokes in a now-viral TikTok.

Videos by VICE

Trask didn’t build the catalog for fun. After struggling to find anyone promising in Denver, she started switching her app location to other cities—Boston, New York, San Diego—just to see what the dating pool looked like elsewhere. Then, the patterns started emerging. Boston matched her with an uncanny number of guys over 6’2”.

What Is a ‘Man Catalog’ Anyway?

New York delivered more good smiles than substance. As the entries piled up, so did the insight. Now, she’s planning trips to the cities with the most promising ratios to see if the data holds up in real life.

“I’m generally finding guys who are my usual type,” she told People. “Curly hair, good smiles, and interesting prompts.” But what she’s really into is the pattern. The process. The thrill of turning her love life into something she can quantify.

Some people in the comments were all for it. “Women in STEM collecting data,” one joked. Another said, “I lowkey need this.” Others weren’t buying it. “Major red flag on so many levels, btw,” one person wrote. Another added, “We spend way too much time thinking about men.”

Still, Trask keeps cataloging. And unlike the rest of us, she can probably pull a pivot table on exactly how many of her matches ghosted after three texts or which city produces the most dog dads who list sarcasm as a love language.

And honestly, I get it. There’s something satisfying about trying to organize the overwhelm. Turning swipes into rows and columns feels like control in a space that rarely offers any. But let’s be real—if a guy did this? If he tracked hundreds of women by city, height, and “vibe”? People would lose their minds. It would feel like objectification, and maybe it would be.

You can call it obsessive, or you can call it organized. For Trask, finding a connection means sorting, filtering, and maybe color-coding. Whatever works.