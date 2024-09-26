1000-Year-Old Seed Grows Into Mysterious Tree With Healing Powers

Researchers are always finding biblical shit in creepy caves.

Now, using an ancient seed dating back to somewhere between 993 CE and 1202 CE that was found 40 years ago in a cave by archaeologists in the Judean desert, researchers have successfully cultivated a tree that is possibly the “tsori” tree mentioned in the Bible and purported to have mystical healing properties.

The sapling is nicknamed Sheba. After 14 years of cultivation, Sheba has matured into a nearly 10-foot-tall tree that scientists feel is mature enough to study. DNA and chemical studies have shown that it belongs to the Commiphora genus, which includes plants known for aromatic resins. The category includes a couple of biblical buzzwords you might remember, like frankincense and myrrh.

But its particular species is unknown, as Sheba has a unique genetic fingerprint. It may be that it’s previously extinct. For a while there, some speculated that Sheba was more related to the Judean Balsam, but it turns out Sheba doesn’t have any aromatic properties. Researchers now think its closer biblical relative is the “tsori” plant, which is associated with healing. If you’re familiar with the Hebrew Bible, you’ll probably know it better as the Balm of Gilead.

Its characterization as a healing herb in the Bible wasn’t too far off from its real-world properties. Chemical analysis has shown that Sheba’s leaves and resin are packed with pentacyclic triterpenoids, a natural compound that is known to have anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. The leaves and resin also contain an antioxidant used in skin treatments called squalene.

Researchers theorize that the seed was dropped via some animal poop thousand years ago, but it’s also just as possible that a human ate the seed and pooped it out in that cave. Humans of a thousand years ago were quite savage, you see.