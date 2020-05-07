Sheet Tray Roasted Vinegar Chicken and Potatoes Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons|45 ml honey
1 sprig rosemary, leaves minced
1 pound|450 grams potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 skin-on chicken leg quarters
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oven to 450°F.
- Whisk together 2 tablespoons of the oil, the vinegar, honey, and rosemary in a small bowl.
- On a sheet tray, toss the potatoes and chicken with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss with half of the dressing and roast until the potatoes are golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the remaining dressing to serve.
