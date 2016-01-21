Sheridan Student Section Distracts Free Throw Shooter With Simulated Live Birth

Student sections take note. The @SheridanStuSect knows how to put on a show. pic.twitter.com/2BW2YH6bv8

Back in high school, we used to pull all kinds of shit to psych out the opposing basketball team. One particularly effective technique was the early countdown—say the other team had the ball and there were 18 seconds left on the clock, we’d start counting down from 10, and watch the other team heave up a buzzer beater with eight seconds left on the clock. Brilliant. Anyway, not bad for high school kids.

The Sheridan Generals’ student section, however, has cooked up a much more elaborate and delightful way to distract the opposite team: simulated birth. Just try shooting a free throw while a new life is welcomed into the world right in front of you. Baby so meek. So mild. It’s distracting. Even the Monmouth bench can appreciate the creativity at work, here.

(On a side note: the b-side of the Sheridan Generals website is really something, and compares in a fascinating way—that is, it only lists one player and is mostly given over to advertising veterinary services—to what is apparently the real website.)