Sheriff Attacked by a Flying Dildo Riding a Drone

Nobody expects a flying dildo.

But that’s exactly what confronted Albuquerque Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III, whose campaign for mayor was dramatically interrupted at an event on Tuesday by a large sex toy attached to a drone.

Videos by VICE

The drone hovered toward Gonzales as he was answering a confrontational question from a member of the audience, and it provoked nervous laughter from the crowd of about 70 people. Gonzales attempted to continue muddling through his answer, as a woman in the audience asked: “Is that a dong on a drone?”

Sure enough, it was.

@SheriffManny , @MannyForABQ got some serious D last night. More updates to come 💖 pic.twitter.com/GqnQUW5Fbm — Dongcopter505 (@DongCopter505) June 2, 2021



The offending object was then snatched from the air by a man identified in the press as the owner of the establishment hosting the event, Revel Entertainment Center.

The incident resulted in criminal charges for 24-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, who has reportedly been accused of punching Gonzales on his hands during a brief scuffle at the foot of the stage after the flying dildo was grounded and Dreyer tried to retrieve it. Dreyer has been charged with petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Dreyer reportedly told the police that he didn’t mean to hit Gonzales, but was upset by the way the sheriff answered a question and had meant to swing his fist in the air.

Gonzales’ campaign issued a defiant statement, saying the candidate was unhurt and blaming the whole thing, which was captured on video, on a coordinated attempt to disrupt his campaign.

“I will not be intimidated,” Gonzales said.

But the incident may be more complex than it appears—and it remains unclear who exactly was behind the dildo drone.

Gonzales has pointed the finger of blame at his political opponent, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. Keller has denied any involvement.

“By now people have seen the video where Manny was interrupted by a drone with an adult toy attached to it. No question it was disruptive, rude and immature,” Keller campaign manager Neri Holguin told the Albuquerque Journal. “We denounce demeaning antics and urge residents to participate in the political process in a respectful manner.”

Dreyer told the outlet that he’s not working for Keller.

“Manny Gonzales is trying to associate me with Tim Keller or radical leftist behavior,” Dreyer told the Journal. “I’m not a fan of Tim Keller either and identify as libertarian.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter account named “dongcopter505,” established in May, has claimed responsibility, and released a statement both denouncing Gonzales and claiming Dreyer wasn’t responsible.