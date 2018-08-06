Sheriff Joe just told Sacha Baron Cohen he’d accept an “amazing blow job” from Trump

The infamous former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has confirmed he would accept an “amazing blow job” performed by President Donald Trump.

Arpaio’s comments aired Sunday on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, “Who Is America?” which continues to push the envelope on what U.S. elected officials will say or do in front of a camera.

For the fourth episode of the series featuring Arpaio, Cohen debuted a new character: Finnish YouTuber OMGWhizzBoyOMG, who also goes by the name Ladislas Kekkonen. During the episode, Arpaio and Kekkonen recorded an unboxing video, in which they began opening a Shopkins toy box filled with tiny collectible toys. During the unboxing, Cohen, in character as Kekkonen, asked Arpaio what he would do if the President offered him oral sex.

“If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?” Kekkonen asked.

“I may have to say yes,” Arpaio responded.

Kekkonen also asked Arpaio to convince Trump to give him a “golden shower,” which made Arpaio’s communications director a little uncomfortable.

“Thanks a lot @SachaBaronCohen and @SHOwhoisAmerica it’s not going to be awkward at all explaining to @RealSheriffJoe what you meant by ‘golden shower,’” Jennifer Lawrence, Arpaio’s communications director, tweeted late Sunday night.

Arpaio, who’s currently running as a Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, established a name for himself as a sheriff who strove to make his inmates’ experience as uncomfortable as possible. He called his Arizona jail a “concentration camp,” where he only allowed inmates to eat two meals a day and forced them to endure the hot Arizona temperatures living outside in tents. During that time, three inmates died in “restraint chairs” under his watch.

President Donald Trump pardoned him in 2017, shortly after he was convicted of criminal contempt and charged with systemic discrimination and racially profiling.

Arpaio told The Arizona Republic that he realized he was tricked weeks before the show even premiered.

“I’m kind of disappointed I fell for their trap,” Arpaio told the paper, adding that he thought he was being interviewed by a famous Finnish journalist.

Arpaio isn’t the first politician to be duped by Cohen: So far, he’s used a pedophile detecting machine on former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, convinced a bunch of Republicans to support arming toddlers with guns, and got a Georgia GOP lawmaker to pull down his pants and shout “n—–.”

