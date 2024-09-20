Kentucky Sheriff Killed Judge in His Chambers, Say Police

A Kentucky district judge was fatally shot inside his chambers—allegedly at the hands of a county sheriff.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54. The shooting reportedly occurred following an argument between the two officials, leaving local residents and state authorities grappling with the unprecedented situation.

Videos by VICE

As reported in Kentucky’s The Mountain Eagle, the sheriff entered the judge’s outer office in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and told court employees that he needed to speak to Mullins alone. The two went into the inner office. Shots were fired, and Stines walked out with his hands up.

Whitesburg, the county seat of Letcher County, has a population just over 1,000 people.

“We all know each other here,” said lead county prosecutor Matt Butler in a statement. “Anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings. For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office.

Jerry Wagner, a retired sheriff and executive director of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, told CNN that it is the sheriff’s responsibility to ensure security at courthouses in the state of Kentucky. This, of course, includes protecting judges.

“No one saw this coming,” Wagner added. “I don’t know how you prepare for this.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media: “Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

Mullins became a district judge in 2009, and Stines had served as sheriff since 2018. Now Stines is currently facing a first-degree murder charge, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart stated that the sheriff is cooperating with authorities.

“This community is small in nature, and we’re all shook,” Gayheart said.