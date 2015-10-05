Shift K3Y Goes ON DECK with 50 Minutes of What He’s Dropping in the Club

We’ve been keeping our eyes and ears on house and garage phenom Shift K3Y since he kicked off our Splash House Sessions mix series back in June. Just this past week, he dropped a jamming VIP tune on Mistajam’s BBC show. Now, ahead of an upcoming single called “Gone Missing” that the youngster tipped us off about, he’s shared with us an ON DECK mix that’s 50-minutes of pure dancefloor fire. In the below interview, he also opens up about some lessons he learned after a summer of playing out everywhere from Ibiza to Washington, D.C.

THUMP: What are some DOs & DON’Ts you’ve learned from this past summer?

Shift K3Y: Do be prepared for everything and don’t be complacent. I played with everyone over the summer from Travis Scott to Steve Aoki, Tinie Tempah, and some really underground dance audiences. Every show was different so I had to be versatile and switch up the sets. I also learned to not assume your villa in Ibiza will have an address Google Maps can find—I was in an amazing brand new villa when i was over there but the drivers couldn’t find us! I literally made it to one of my shows with about 30 seconds to spare.

Videos by VICE

What’s been a standout set as of late?

They’ve all been great over the summer but one that jumps out is the impromptu b2b2b with Steve Aoki and Deorro at Cafe Mambo in Ibiza. On paper with our sounds being so different you don’t think it would work but it did! The unplanned ones always seem to work the best. I also played with Nina Las Vegas in Washington D.C and played an hour before she did the same, then we played b2b for the last hour. We played trap/jersey/grime and went record for record and it was so much fun. Would love to do it again.

Tell us a bit about your ON DECK mix.

I did it when i was back in my studio in London. It’s just really a mix of a ton of records I’m feeling at the moment including a lot of my own productions. It gives you a sense of what to expect when you come and see me DJ live (minus the live singing obviously).

Shift K3y is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

