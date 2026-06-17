Shift Up Reveals Why Eve Isn’t the Protagonist in Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

Shift Up recently revealed why Eve was replaced in Stellar Blade: Blood Rain. The Korean studio addressed fan backlash after it was revealed that the popular character would not be returning as the main protagonist in the Stellar Blade sequel.

Why Shift Up Replaced Eve With Evie in Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

Screenshot: Shift Up

When Stellar Blade: Blood Rain was first announced at Summer Game Fest 2026, many fans of the series were shocked when it was revealed to have a new protagonist named Evie. This was particularly surprising, given just how popular Eve was in the original Stellar Blade. However, Shift Up recently revealed there is a major plot point that will explain why Blood Rain has a new main character.

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In a recent interview, Shift Up CEO Hyung-tae Kim explained why Eve was removed from the sequel. “We cannot tell you everything right now because this would be a spoiler. But once you have played the sequel [Blood Rain], you will see that Eve’s backstory will be more memorable. It will be more attractive in a way.” Interestingly, Kim then went on to confirm that while Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is technically a sequel, it also stands alone as a new story.

Screenshot: Shift Up

“Well, first of all, the sequel story stands alone, so you don’t have to know the previous story to properly enjoy this. But if you did play the first one, you will see a lot of points here and there, very memorable and impressive moments where it’s like, ‘Oh, so that’s what happened. That’s what it turned out to be.’” So yeah, it appears that Blood Rain will feature plot moments that shed new light on Stellar Blade’s original story, even if Eve is no longer the main character.

Shift Up Confirms Evie Will Have “More Appealing” Outfits

Screenshot: Shift Up

Although Eve won’t be the protagonist in Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, Shift Up promises fans that the character’s love for “appealing outfits” will make its return in the sequel. In case you somehow missed the first game, Stellar Blade was kind of known for Eve’s sexy outfits. The game has a lot of fashion items in general. A big feature in the game allowed players to dress up the character however they want.

The reason this is interesting is Stellar Blade: Blood Rain’s new heroine, Evie, drew backlash online for looking “too young.” While Shift Up recently defended the new design, they also confirmed that Blood Rain will feature even “more appealing” outfits. Although what that actually means is kind of up to interpretation. “Outfits will be even more appealing. That’s all I can say.”

Screenshot: Shift Up

Hyung-tae Kim has since clarified that Evie is much more personality-driven than Eve was. In fact, Kim explained that Stellar Blade’s Eve was purposely written to be a “blank slate.” This might be another factor why it was decided not to bring her back as the protagonist in Blood Rain. The Shift Up CEO described Evie as having a “stronger personality” that players will be able to connect more with. Only time will tell whether Stellar Blade fans will warm up to Evie. Given how popular Eve is, the new heroine has big shoes to step into.