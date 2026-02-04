Shirley Manson Believes This Pop Star Should Write the Next ‘James Bond’ Theme (Except She’s Already Tried)

Shirley Manson knows a little something about recording a James Bond theme, and she firmly believes that Lana Del Rey is the perfect star for the next job. In 1999, Manson and her band Garbage recorded the titular theme song for The World Is Not Enough, Pierce Brosnan’s third turn as 007.

Garbage didn’t originally write the song, and the composition differed from the band’s explosive alternative sound at the time. Nevertheless, they took the challenge in stride, producing a Bond theme that meshed elements of their existing style with the typical orchestration of past Bond themes.

Videos by VICE

Speaking with Metro U.K. in February 2026, Manson expressed disbelief that Lana Del Rey hasn’t written a Bond theme yet.

“I still don’t understand why they haven’t asked Lana Del Rey,” said Manson. “She’s glamorous, she’s dangerous, and she’s super intelligent. She’s one of the world’s greatest songwriters.”

Turns Out Lana Del Rey Also Thinks Lana Del Rey Should Write a ‘James Bond’ Theme

Play video

A James Bond theme by Lana Del Rey makes almost too much sense, and perhaps that’s why it hasn’t happened yet. But, like Shirley Manson, it seems Del Rey also finds herself asking the question: When?

In 2024, while backstage at The Ivor Novello Awards, Del Rey was asked about the possibility of contributing to a James Bond film.

“I mean, how has that not happened?” she replied, per the BBC. Then, Del Rey revealed that she actually had written a song for a Bond film, but it was ultimately rejected. She released it on her 2015 album Honeymoon instead. “24” turned up as track 12 on the album, and the sultry, smoky vocals would have worked perfectly in Spectre, Daniel Craig’s fourth turn as 007.

Sam Smith eventually got the job of writing the Spectre theme, contributing “Writing’s On the Wall”, which went on to win an Oscar. Lana Del Rey said Smith “did a wonderful job,” but also seemed a little wistful at the lost opportunity.

“One day, maybe,” she said. “But I’m going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it’s the title track.”

Photo by Naomi Rahim/Getty Images