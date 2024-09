In the first episode of this new series, Noisey editor and producer Kim Taylor Bennett sits down with Garbage’s Shirley Manson, fresh from releasing their sixth album Strange Little Birds, Ever the candid, forthright interviewee, Manson opens about everything from trolling to turning 50, the evolution of her relationship with her body, to the unflinching majesty of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. And that’s just the start.