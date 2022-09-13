Shiro with Karia Sinig Recipe

Serves 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the karia sinig:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ large red onion, diced

1 large tomato, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

4 large fresh jalapeños, split lengthwise, seeds discarded

for the shiro:

3 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

1 medium tomato, roughly chopped

½ medium red onion, roughly chopped

½ cup|125 ml vegetable oil

1 cup|125 grams shiro powder

4 cups|1 liter boiling water

kosher salt, to taste

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced



to serve:

injera

DIRECTIONS

Make the karia sinig: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the onion and cook until just soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomato and cook until slightly broken down, about 3 minutes more. Season with salt, then stuff into the jalapenos and set aside until ready to serve. Make the shiro: Blend the garlic, tomato, and red onion in the bowl of a food processor until it forms a paste. Heat the oil in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion-tomato paste and cook until it changes color to a deep red, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the shiro powder and cook, slowly adding the water a little at a time and stirring, until smooth. Lower the heat and cook, covered, until it reaches a semi-thick soup-like consistency, about 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt, stir in the sliced jalapeño, and remove from the heat. Serve immediately with the karia sinig and injera.

