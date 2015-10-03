Shirtless Clemson Dude Belly-Flops into a Mud Puddle

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to you live and in dreary color from Clemson this morning, before the Tigers take on Notre Dame later tonight on ABC. It’s been raining for several days now on the east coast so this part of the country is one big pile of slop. TV cameras, a day’s worth of alcohol consumption (probably!), and that slop all worked in concert to provide this opportunity for a young dude to do something stupid like strip off his shirt and jump face down into a giant mud puddle. He almost had to do it, really.

[ESPN]