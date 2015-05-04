Shirtless, Hammer-Wielding Man Rescued From Basketball Rim by Firefighters

Hey, how you guys doing? Mondays, am I right? It’s not all bad, though. It’s a breezy, sunny afternoon, President Obama is in the Bronx, and I’m currently not stuck in a basketball hoop with no shirt on, so things could be a lot worse.

I don’t know why this guy is stuck in a playground basketball hoop with one less shirt and one more hammer than you’d expect, but I am going to hazard a guess that the “how” involves drugs, like, a lot of drugs. What specific drugs, I do not know, but there are any number of drugs out there that I feel reasonably comfortable in assigning responsibility to a nearly eight-minute struggle of man vs. metal circle.

Police, likely flummoxed by his wild flailing and the various life choices that brought him to this place and this moment, merely watched the struggle, almost as helpless as the man they were watching. Eventually the fire department came with a ladder and rescued him, like a cat. The saddest, most smacked out cat holding a hammer you have ever seen in your life.