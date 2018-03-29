Shit Is Fully Off the Rails in the New ‘Westworld’ Season Two Trailer

Westworld is finally coming back next month, but the robot uprising is already in full swing. On Thursday morning, HBO released a brand-new trailer for the show’s second season, and from the look of it, the puny human meat bags at Delos don’t stand a chance against Dolores’s army of hosts.

“Up until this point, the stakes were never real,” Ed Harris’s Man in Black tells an unseen host in the trailer. “But now, you and the rest of your kind are free.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjVqDg32_8s

https://twitter.com/WestworldHBO/status/979372626882699265/video/1

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is crammed full of everything we’ve come to expect from Westworld at this point: blood, carnage, western vistas, instrumental covers of songs your uncle likes—this time it’s a string and piano version of “Heart-Shaped Box”—but there are a few surprises tucked in the trailer, too.

First and foremost, holy shit, is that Maeve in Shogun World? And is that Dolores dressed up in a fancy cocktail dress in the real, present-day world, or is it just another as-yet-unseen section of the park? Also, what’s the deal with Bernard? Is he acting as some kind of mole inside Delos, or is he actually on the hosts’ side, like he hints at when he’s explaining his dream to Dolores?

Speaking of Delos, good Christ, what is the deal with those Slenderman-ass faceless, white hosts? Are they half-finished hosts who never got the full skin job, or are they some kind of freaky, new android version that Delos has built to quell the growing rebellion? How can they see where they’re going if they don’t have eyes? If this batshit trailer is a sign of what’s to come in Westworld season two, then we are in for a ride.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood told ET last week. “I spoke to [showrunners] Jonah [Nolan] and Lisa [Joy] before season two started to kind of say, ‘OK, so, where is Dolores now? Is there anything I can watch? Are there any references?’… and Jonah just goes, ‘I don’t think there’s ever been a character like this.’ I go, ‘Great! Oh, cool. No pressure! It’s never been done.’”

“I’m so flummoxed by the second season, in a really good way,” she went on. “It’s like, I’m really paying attention now. My brain is kicked right in with season two.”

Watch the new trailer above and prepare to get your own brain kicked in when season two premieres April 22 on HBO.

