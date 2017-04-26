“Shit Just Got Real”: Marshawn Lynch Announces Impending NFL Return As Only He Can

Now this is a fucking comeback statement.

Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders had been in the works for a while, but now it’s official. All he has to do is pass his physical and file the paperwork to officially unretire. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks will swap their sixth round pick in this week’s NFL Draft for Oakland’s fifth as compensation. Lynch, for his part, will sign a two-year deal worth $3 million base compensation, with incentives that could eventually take the deal up to $8.5 million.

Videos by VICE

The deal is great for the Raiders who, coincidentally, are moving to Las Vegas in…two years. Now they’ve got a good team, with an honest-to-god Hometown Hero to keep the soon-to-be-ditched fans happy.

Lynch apparently took his physical this morning and is in the Raiders’ facility, so this could be announced by the team shortly.

Who’s up for a celebratory round of Mortal Kombat?