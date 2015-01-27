Shlohmo Announces Sophomore LP ‘Dark Red,’ Streams New Single

25-year-old LA native and Wedidit founder Henry Laufer, otherwise known as Shlohmo, just took to his website to break news of his upcoming sophomore full-length album, titled “Dark Red” (released April 7th). He’s also released album track “BURIED” in advance of the release.

Following “Bad Vibes,” his debut 2011 LP, “Dark Red” promises to be another seamless coupling of the producer’s affinity for richly textured IDM sounds atop a melancholy underbelly of R&B tendancies. According to Laufer himself, the creation of the album came after a rather dark time in his life, and the auditory brand of the upcoming music promises a “devastating and violent” tone. After listening to the single, you can sense the complexity and moody ethos of the whole affair.

Dark Red will be released April 7th, 2015 on True Panther/WeDidIt, with pre-orders available on iTunes, Amazon and True Panther.

