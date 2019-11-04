Noted Racist Richard Spencer Apparently Yelled Racist Slurs After Racist Rally

Richard Spencer, the white nationalist who garnered national attention for wearing three-piece suits instead of a robe and hood — and for getting punched in the face — has been caught on tape apparently shouting anti-Semitic and racist slurs.

Fellow alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos — an ex-pal of Spencer — released the audio on YouTube, claiming it was recorded in the summer of 2017, not long after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that he organized. The audio is disturbing, with the man purported to be Spencer yelling the anti-Semitic slur “kike” and saying his ancestors “fucking enslaved those pieces of shit.”

In the audio, the person Milo claims is Spencer promises to return to Charlottesville, despite the national uproar about the rally, at which hundreds of white nationalists marched and a white supremacist murdered anti-racism protester Heather Heyer when he drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

“We are coming back here like a hundred fucking times. I am so mad. I am so fucking mad at these fucking people,” Spencer says on the tape. “They don’t do this to fucking me. We’re going to ritualistically humiliate them. I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to. Like this is never over! I win! They fucking lose!”

https://twitter.com/Avi_Bueno/status/1191197087754526720?s=20

Later, he calls people “little fucking kikes” and “little fucking octoroons” — which is an anti-Black slur — and shouts “they get ruled by people like me.”

Spencer first came to national prominence via stories that painted him as a dapper representative of the white nationalist movement. Soon after the 2016 election, he was recorded on video giving a speech in which he said, “hail Trump, hail our people” as audience members gave the Nazi salute. At Trump’s inauguration, he was punched in the face, sparking countless memes and debates about it’s morally acceptable to punch Nazis.

The violence and ugly display of white supremacy in Charlottesville raised Spencer’s profile as well, with the president himself backing the idea that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Spencer and Yiannopoulos — who has been booted off Twitter for inciting angry online mobs — have apparently had a falling out of some sort. It’s not clear why Yiannopoulos released the audio he says is of Spencer.

Milo has fashioned himself as a provocative advocate for free speech, but has a history with Nazism. There’s video of him performing karaoke as people give the Nazi salute and his online passwords were revealed to contain deep-cut references to anti-Semitism and Nazism.

Yiannopoulos has been relegated to posting on the messaging app Telegram and has complained that without access to major social media platforms, he’s broke.

“I can’t put food on the table this way,” he said in September.

Cover: In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer tries to get students to shout louder as they clash during a speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville. The University of Cincinnati is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the organizer for white nationalist Spencer’s campus tour, calling it meritless. The lawsuit filed in Jan. 2018 says the school won’t rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee is paid. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)