Shocking: The 4-Day Workweek Is Smart Business

In news that is not shocking to anyone other than upper management, who have their ears firmly stuffed with fingers as they hum the national anthem, yet another study has shown that the 4-day workweek is a pretty good idea, actually.

As the United States is currently being run by an all-star team of the worst corporate managers in the nation has ever oozed out of its festering wounds, who all want you to work until the day you die, and even beyond if they could have their way, we get news of a study published in Nature Human Behaviour and spearheaded by Boston College.

The study confirms, yet again, that reducing the workweek to four days (without reducing pay) significantly improves workers’ mental and physical health, reduces burnout, and boosts job satisfaction. It’s like giving employees a mini-vacation every week. And it works, leading to better outcomes for everybody, workers and management.

The 4-Day Workweek Is Good for Business, Scientists Say

The study tracked 2,896 employees across 141 companies in six countries (the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand). Unlike previous studies, this one included control groups and real metrics over a whole six-month period.

Companies didn’t give everyone the three-day weekend and call it a day. Instead, they all found different ways to reduce hours. They restructured workflows, eliminated wasteful meetings, and gave employees the freedom to complete their tasks in approximately 80% of the time—while still receiving 100% of their paycheck.

In a result that should not come as a surprise to anyone by this point, it worked. Average weekly hours decreased from 39 to 34, and performance metrics improved across the board.

Workers reported fewer sleep problems, less fatigue, and improved work ability. Better job support and slight upticks in exercise and schedule control also contributed to the improvement.

The trade-off was that people had to condense larger tasks into much more intense days. However, knowing that they didn’t have to work as much overall, and that there was time off just around the corner, meant that study participants overwhelmingly preferred this work structure.

Interestingly, the most significant gains came from individual work-hour reductions rather than blanket company-wide changes. Meaning: when you get fewer hours, you feel better. Who would’ve guessed?

Yes, there are caveats. The study mostly involved small, high-income companies that opted in, and most of the control companies were U.S.-based nonprofits. Additionally, the researchers only observed six months of worker data, so it is unclear how the results will look in the long run.

The numbers could drop off, but perhaps they improve significantly as the rest compounds to create an even more effective and efficient worker. We won’t know until someone conducts a longer study.

Still, this appears to be some of the most comprehensive evidence yet collected, demonstrating that four-day workweeks are not a pipe dream.