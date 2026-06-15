Shocking Tragedy Puts This Hit Track Back on Spotify Global Charts One Day Later, This Time With a Much Darker Meaning

Following the devastating death of pop artist Oliver Tree, his hit single “Life Goes On” has returned to the charts one day after the shocking tragedy. Pop Base reports that the song has re-entered Spotify’s global chart at #139 with 1.27 million streams. Overall, the track has over 700 million streams on the music service.

Oliver Tree and five others lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Brazil on June 14, 2026. According to a report from NBC News, two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. It’s reported that five victims were found in the wreckage of one helicopter. The sixth body was discovered in the second aircraft.

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The specific cause of the crash is not clear, and the investigation is currently ongoing. The names of the other crash victims have not been disclosed at this time.

In a post on X, the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro issued a statement on the incident. “We express our deep sorrow for the six victims resulting from the accident involving two aircraft in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro,” the message read. “In this moment of pain, I express my solidarity to the family members and friends of the victims of the tragedy.”

Melanie Martinez mourns the loss of Tree, her former boyfriend

Many of Tree’s friends, fans, and loved ones have since taken to social media to mourn the beloved artist. One such person was former The Voice contestant Melanie Martinez. She and Tree dated for a year, from 2019 until 2020.

In a post on her Instagram Stories thread, she shared that she has “been an absolute wreck” since learning about the helicopter crash. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone,” she shared via Billboard. “He was so dedicated to his art, which I admired and respected so deeply.”

“I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked,” Martinez continued. “His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way.”

Finally, the “Play Date” singer added, “Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.”