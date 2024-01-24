Meet Shokz OpenRun Headphones, a Weird Device That Helps Me Run In Peace

I once lost an AirPod during a run. Being a speed demon has its risks—injury, of course, but also losing a tiny gadget worth roughly $50 (or, more accurately, rendering my $100 pair of Apple earbuds useless; thankfully, yes, you can buy a single replacement AirPod). On a recent run, I retraced a full two-mile loop of Central Park in an attempt to find it, but to no avail. I’m still recovering from the experience, which eventually resulted in me caving and repurchasing the dislodged tech. What can I say? I’m weak! After all, I still love Apple’s signature earbuds for hot girl walks, travel, and working, but they’re apparently a no-no for sweaty, fast-paced runs. So what’s a girl to do who needs music to function during half-marathon training?

For me, running in silence (or to ambient city noise, without a cocoon of music) is actually torture. It’s super tough for me to get hyped up for a dreadful distance run without having a mix of disco and industrial house music blasting. I’ve also noticed my pace is much slower without some good bops, which is where I draw the line. Apple can take my $50, but I will not allow them to rid me of my hard-earned speed.

As a result, I began a hunt for earbuds or headphones that I could wear while running, ones that would offer high-quality audio without the risk of flying off of my head and never being seen again. Thankfully, I hit the jackpot when I discovered the Shokz OpenRun Headphones.

I’d already heard a lot about these headphones on TikTok. Are you really surprised?—#RunTok is always influencing me, so while I was mourning my lost AirPod, I also did some research on my alternatives. A major cult following had determined that Shokz was the winner for its unique fit and sound quality that allowed you to hear the outside world. Its 4.6-star average and more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon didn’t hurt, either. “These headphones have truly changed the way I experience music and stay connected during my workouts,” one reviewer wrote. “The combination of excellent sound quality, comfort, durability, and long battery life makes these headphones a top choice for fitness enthusiasts and anyone who values both music and safety during their activities.”

That said, there are a lot of features that make these headphones totally unique, from their unusual, futuristic look to their vibrational technology. Here’s how they work, and how they performed when I got my hands on a pair.

What are the Shokz OpenRun headphones?

These headphones are drastically different than your usual earbuds. As opposed to AirPods, which free-float in your ear and rely on their ergonomic shape to stay in place, these have a bone-like construction that wraps around the back of your lower head for a secure fit. However, what really makes them unique is that their speakers do not go into or on top of your ear canal; they use vibrations to transmit sound through your cheekbone into your inner ear. They’re fully open-ear, which means you can maintain awareness of your surroundings. They come in two sizes—regular and mini—to accommodate a variety of head sizes.

These Bluetooth-powered headphones are ideal for sports and can handle most wet weather conditions given their water-resistant material (except swimming, sorry); for safe charging, there’s even an innovative moisture detection alert. A full charge provides eight hours’ worth of music and calls, but a 10-minute quick charge offers one and a half hours of battery life if you’re in a rush and need to squeeze in a workout.

First impressions

I’ve never used bone-constructed headphones before. When I first took a good look at them, I honestly thought they would go flying off my head during a run. They look peculiar, kind of like a futuristic accessory you’d find on SSENSE. That said, I’m all for making a fashion statement during strenuous activities as long as these bad boys stay put.

The controls were a little confusing at first, so pay attention to the instructions when you first fire them up. There’s a button on the left bud that controls calls and music. One press plays and pauses music, answers, and hangs up calls. Two presses will trigger the next song on your playlist, while three presses will revert to the previous song. On the right side near the charging port, there are volume controls that can also accept or reject calls. To power on and off, press the volume increase button for a few seconds. Once you’ve got those instructions memorized, prepare to sweep the streets and whiz past slow joggers.

My experience

While I was originally intimidated by their design, I’ve never once had these fall off mid-run in the past few months I’ve been using them. The lightweight bone frame sits right below my ears, while the buds drape over them. They’re extremely comfy, and a major plus is you don’t have to worry about gross earwax buildup (I know that’s gross, but it’s true).

The sound is great, which surprises me since they’re open-ear. I can hear everything around me without being completely unplugged from the world, which is a game-changer for safety in New York City. My music was crisp and clear, but despite the volume being full blast, they could’ve been a little louder for my club-loud taste. They’re a safety-forward choice for outdoor exercise, but if you’re someone who needs to be fully zoned out in music during a run, these may not be the best choice for you (you’ll probably want something with noise cancellation). That said, the sound quality is good, and the vibrational technology isn’t intrusive or physically uncomfortable—I forget I even have them on!

Photo by the author

What’s more, I barely ever have to charge these, though that’s probably a function of the fact that my runs rarely last more than an hour at the moment. I also don’t run every day. I do charge my pair about bi-weekly, but that could be different for everyone depending on your running frequency and time. Each pair comes with a magnetic charger to get things juiced up.

TL;DR: Not to sound corny and emo, but I now have the joy of music back during my runs. Better yet, I have no more anxious thoughts of losing expensive earbuds. I can finally run in peace! If you have PTSD like me from losing AirPods or are just tired of constantly adjusting earbuds while in motion, these should be in your running gear lineup ASAP. [Cues the Bee Gees.]

