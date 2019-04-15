Shooting Suspect Turned Himself in After Four Killed in Penticton, BC: Police

A 60-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing four people in downtown Penticton has turned himself in at the local police detachment, RCMP told media in a press conference Monday.

RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager called the suspect turning himself in a “good outcome,” adding the community is not worried there’s a dangerous person on the street. “But it doesn’t overshadow the tragedy, and our hearts and minds are certainly with the families of the victims,” he said at a 4 PM press conference.

De Jager told reporters police first became aware of a “possible shooting in the downtown area” at about 10:30 AM. According to CBC, the fatal shootings happened at three different locations, all within a five kilometre radius. Police said ambulances attended to four shooting victims, but none of them survived.

The City of Penticton issued an alert about a “serious and unfolding incident,” warning the public to avoid a large section of downtown from the northern waterfront down to Eckhardt Avenue.

Penticton RCMP are dealing with a serious and unfolding incident and are asking the public to abide by all police direction and avoid the areas bordered by:

-Eckhardt Ave and Lakeshore Drive

“Numerous front-line officers were dispatched to the area,” De Jager said. “The area was cordoned off, and we requested the public avoid the area and to remain inside their businesses and residences.” The alert has since been lifted.

About an hour later, at 11:27 AM, a “lone male suspect” was taken into custody after showing up at the police station. CTV News reported police were in the process of searching the suspect’s vehicle, and so far have not mentioned other suspects.

RCMP said the shooting incident was “targeted” but did not give further information about the alleged shooter’s motive.

“Police are continuing to look for anyone else who may have been injured in the course of this incident,” De Jager said.

A second alert issued at about 1 PM added a section of road near the southern waterfront on Skaha Lake Road to the list of locations to avoid due to an ongoing police incident. Police say the second alert was connected to a mental health incident and had nothing to do with the shooting.

