Shopper Upset by Coronavirus Restrictions Runs Over Walmart Security Guard

A Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke, Quebec, is in critical condition after a shopper, angered by the social distancing measures, intentionally hit them with their car.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, a couple became angry that only one person per car could enter the store at a time. Sherbrooke police spokesperson, Martin Carrier, told the Canadian Press that after being denied entry the couple and the security guard got into an altercation.

“At a certain moment, the frustrated client ran directly into the employee with his vehicle, even dragging him on the hood for several metres,” Carrier told CP.

The couple fled the scene after hitting the man but were later arrested at their home, according to CP.

Carrier told the Montreal Gazette that the security guard received a head injury from the attack and is “fighting for his life.” A 25-year-old man is facing charges of armed assault with a vehicle, aggravated assault, and hit and run, and will be making his first court appearance on Monday.

Jeune homme qui tousse sur un terminal Interac avant de le remettre au commis: la police de Repentigny affirme avoir transféré ce dossier à la Sûreté du Québec. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/JYjEqv0Mlg — Félix Séguin (@felixseguin) April 5, 2020

It’s not the only bullshit surrounding the coronavirus in Quebec to have surfaced this weekend. Quebec police are searching for a man who intentionally coughed on a debit machine while at a drive-through. A short video posted on Facebook shows the man holding the debit machine and coughing on it while the worker’s back is turned to him and someone is laughing in the background.

Police told TVA that they know who the cougher is but have yet to contact him. A TVA reporter tweeted the man was fired from his job after being identified by his employer, deleted his Facebook page, and has hired a lawyer.

Canadians as a whole are reckoning with the measures that need to be taken to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and the fact they may be around for months not weeks. That means staying inside, keeping 2 meters away from anyone you don’t live with, and doing your best to stay inside. It seems simple but, as you can see, it’s bringing out the worst in a select few.

