This Short Film Gets Up-Close with Hawaii’s Most Active Volcano

On the outskirts of Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park, gobs of hot lava ooze from a heaping mass of solidifying lava. This stunning natural spectacle is captured masterfully in The Pace of Formation, a new short film by Aaron Mendez, Brian Hawkins, Chaz Curry, and Matt Givot, that looks at the beauty and ecological diversity of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The Kilauea Volcano, on its southern shore, is the most active volcano of the five that make up the Big Island. Considering its continuous lava flow, it is one of the few places in the world you can watch natural land formation happen up-close and in real time. As the lava dries, it hardens, and overtime gradually starts to stack up, creating a new surface.

Videos by VICE

But the film isn’t just about volcanoes. The Big Island of Hawaii contains eight of the 13 different climate zones in the world, each with its own unique ecosystem. This makes it one of the most ecological diverse locales on the planet—an aspect that the filmmakers wanted to appropriately represent with their film. In addition to shots of lava falling into the ocean, The Pace of Formation sees sweeping sights of the island’s lush valleys, misty mountain ranges, and celestial night sky. Take a quick tour of the big island in the video below:

The crew also put together an 8K 360 video experience that you can watch here. Check out more works by the filmmakers on Vimeo.



Related:

Volcanic Rock Art Brings the Badlands to the Gallery

Dive Into An Active Volcano With This Extreme POV Documentary

Indonesian Volcano’s Lava Burns Electric Blue