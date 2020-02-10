People Tell Us Their Most Romantic Stories in Six Words or Less

This story is part of a wider editorial series. Coming Out and Falling In Love is about the queering of our relationships with others, and the self. This month, we look at Asian attitudes to sex and porn, dating in the digital era, experiences of LGBTQ communities, unconventional relationships and most importantly, self-love. Read similar stories here.

Look. We, romance-hungry people, are the all-too-willing victims of love. Despite repeated declarations of “romance is dead!” whenever things don’t seem to go our way, we still find ourselves lapping up love stories with fervour, revealing the suckers we are for a sappy story.



Popular culture doesn’t let go of a single chance to interest us in a tale of romance. We find them in novels, songs, movies, and dramatised celebrity gossip. Of course, there are also those stories “from a friend of a friend” — all wildly different versions of so, this is what love looks like.

One thing is for sure, though: we all have our own ideal love story. For some it’s romantic, and yet for others it’s funny or downright sad. With Valentine’s Day just round the corner, we asked people to tell us the best, most romantic love story they know. The challenge was, they had to do it in six words or less.





“The universe decided we were ready.”

“Best pickup line ever: Hi!”

“All this time, there he was.”

“A peck, a hug, she’s gone.”

“Joey Tribbiani and food.”

“Sad together first, sexy together later.”

“Best friends that kissed one day.”

“He stays.”

“Got match-made, didn’t hate it.”

“Schoolwork discussion was really just flirtation.”

“Got me ‘A’ for project.”

“Squirrel and nut from Ice Age.”

“Fell for his Arabic accent.”

“‘What brings you here?’ ‘You.’”

“Like magnets. Total opposites, but attracted.”

“Last Seen: A Long Time Ago.”

“Shared trauma, poor timing, star-crossed.”

“Me and my sriracha sauce.”

“He washed the dishes.”

“Three-week trial became three years.”

“Forged through hardship and alcohol.”

“Girl-next-door, my love forevermore.”

“Played ‘Secret Angel,’ he was mine.”





“Our hands grazed, our souls collided.”

“It was fun while it lasted.”

“We’re like toilet paper and butt.”

“Six words can’t describe six years.”

Find Koh Ewe on Instagram.