Shots Reportedly Fired at The Game’s Show in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon have confirmed that at least one gunshot was fired at The Game’s headline show last night at the city’s Roseland Theatre. KGW8 News report​ that gunfire was heard just after 10:30 PM and that attendees were evacuated from the venue.

Confirming the incident, Portland Police said that there were “no known victims” but posited that a victim could have left the venue before police arrived. “Initial reports are that someone fired a gun inside the theater and there may be a victim that left the scene prior to police arrival,” said a press release. “At this point, no gunshot victims have been located or have arrived at any area hospital.”

Videos by VICE

The incident comes three weeks after The Game’s entourage were reportedly targeted and fired at​ outside a hotel in Miami Beach.

Portland’s relationship with hip-hop and the police has come into focus over the last few years. Many of the city’s best and most prominent artists have left citing police profiling and intimidation in response to violence at shows.



​​Lead photo via The Game on Instagram.​

​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.