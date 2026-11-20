The holiday season is both an exciting yet awkward time of year to start dating someone new. While it’s nice to have a date to holiday events and a cuddle buddy to watch Christmas movies with, this time of year can add unnecessary pressure to new couples. One topic many couples debate is whether they should buy each other gifts for the holidays.

Unsure where you and your new boo stand on gifts? Here’s what Angelika Koch, Relationships & Breakup expert at Taimi, recommends.

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Broaching the Topic of Christmas Gifts as a New Couple

With most relationship dilemmas, communication is your best bet—even when it comes to something as awkward as gift-giving.

“My advice would be to just talk about it,” says Koch. “Something like ‘Are we doing gifts? What’s a good budget?’ might feel a bit awkward to ask, but it’s a lot less awkward than showing up with a candle when they got you concert tickets. Early on, gifts aren’t a test of how much you care. They’re just a nice way to show the other person you see them.”

If gift giving is important to you, be clear about it without pressuring your significant other. Mention that you’d love to swap presents but don’t expect anything in return, or that you enjoy the Christmas tradition and are open to a small gift exchange, Koch explains.

“For new couples, it’s important to be open about how you feel about Christmas gifts,” she says. “If you don’t want your new partner to feel pressured to get you a gift but you still want to get them something small, have a conversation that says, ‘Hi! I got you something small for Christmas. Please know there is no pressure to get me anything. I [was just] thinking about you and wanted you to have something from me.’”

At the end of the day, honest and transparent communication are crucial.

Gift Ideas for New Couples

If you’re just a few weeks or months into your relationship, spending a ton of money on Christmas gifts likely isn’t the best idea. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still plan something sentimental.

“For couples who recently got together during Christmastime, try getting your partner something small but meaningful,” says Koch. “It doesn’t need to be expensive, but it needs to be something that helps your partner feel seen.”

“Go back to your first few chats or dates: did they mention any of their hobbies, obsessions or things they liked a long time ago?” Koch continues. “I would also suggest to pick one of those and turn it into a gift. It shows you were actually listening, and that means way more than how much you spent.”

When in doubt, small yet thoughtful gifts are a great go-to for a first Christmas together.

“An intimacy card game, a scrapbook to add photos of your relationship to, or a trinket that reminds you of your first date with your partner are all great gifts you can consider giving them for the holidays,” Koch shares.