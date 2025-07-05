Should You Share Your Location With Your Partner? The Internet Is Arguing About It.

The rise of technology in the last few decades has changed the way we interact with one another. We’re constantly expected to be available for conversation, whether via texting, phone calls, or even DMs on social media. This “always on” mentality is exhausting.

Not to mention, most of our devices now have built-in location-sharing capabilities, offering us even more access to our loved ones. But is it too much?

Now, I don’t know about you, but I share my location with a few of my close friends. As a woman, it makes me feel safer to know my friends can track me if I’m not responding. I would especially find this helpful when I was in the dating scene and meeting randos from Hinge.

However, in a relationship context, location-sharing seems a bit more nuanced. Let’s dive in.

The Argument For Location-Sharing

I found a Reddit thread in the forum r/dating_advice that explores this question, and let me tell you…there were many mixed opinions. However, to start, here’s what people had to say in favor of location-sharing.

“I have location sharing with my partner 24/7, and we use it mostly to check when we are supposed to meet up, so checking how far we are, or I sometimes check it when she’s on her way to [the] office to check that she’s fine when she’s not replying,” one person wrote. “She’s going through not the best neighborhood to get to [the] office. It doesn’t have to be about trust issues.”

This sounds like a completely valid reason to share your location, and it’s why I choose to do so with my own partner. If I’m not answering or am traveling solo, I would prefer my boyfriend to know where I am and track me in case of an emergency.

That being said, we’re both trusting people, so we know we won’t take advantage of that privilege.

“I completely trust my partner, but I still location check them,” another Reddit user wrote. “For example, if they are going to pick me up, instead of texting them or calling, I just location check. This way, I’m not distracting them when they are driving. I’m also not anxiously waiting for them if they are running late—I can see they are on their way.”

This is another useful reason to share locations. Of course, there needs to be boundaries in place. However, in healthy relationships, location-sharing usually isn’t that deep and is more of a safety measure or convenience.

The Argument Against Location-Sharing

On the other hand, some Redditors have intense negative views on location-sharing within romantic relationships.

“This is extremely controlling, creepy, and very unusual,” one person wrote. “I wouldn’t like or allow it. If my partner wants to know where I am, they can ask me. I don’t want to be monitored as reasonable freedom is an inoperable value to me.”

Again, to me, this depends on the context. This person clearly values their freedom and feels that location-sharing is infringes upon it, which is totally valid. It all depends on personal boundaries and preferences.

Another person shared a similar perspective: “I don’t even share my location with my parents,” they wrote. “I never liked the idea of sharing locations with someone 24/7 (and I’ve been cheated on, still would never ask that of a partner).”

To Share or Not To Share…

So…clearly, there’s a ton of contradicting input when it comes to location-sharing. In fact, even therapists are split on whether it’s healthy or not. Some believe it’s a convenient tool that assists with communication, while others believe it builds distrust and suspicion.

That being said, if you want to mutually share your location with your partner “for the right reasons,” so to speak, that’s a choice you two can make together.

However, if one partner is uncomfortable with it, their choice should be respected. It’s all about compatibility.