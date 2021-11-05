In These Strange and Uncertain Times, We Still Have the Shrek Butt Plug

When will the cult of Shrek be satisfied? That depends. Decades of memedom have matured the animated ogre into ideal TikTok fodder for trolls, millennials, and Gen Zers alike, whose Shrek Feels harken back to simpler, Y2K days. They’re making digital Shreks pole dance, declaring the ogre their boyfriend, and even baking thotty Shrek cakes. In May, Frank Ocean pulled up to the Met Gala with what many referred to as Baby Shrek. We thought we had seen it all, until we saw this:

Yup, that’s an ogre-inspired anal toy—a cork for your swamp, or that of your ogress. And as lovers of weird and unique sex toys, we (of course) had to track it down on Etsy. Turns out, it’s retailing for just over $20.

The body-safe plugs are made by a guy named Tom, who told VICE that the business of the plugs started out as some 3D-printed fun. His TikTok went viral with over 25,000 views, and users asking about how they could buy one. “The public reaction has been one of overwhelming delight,” he says. “People love them. Occasionally someone will just message me saying ‘Bruh, WTF,’ and then they’ll buy one anyway.” He recalls a memorable one-star review from a guy who complained about the nose falling off when he inserted it in himself. “I think he may have put it in headfirst,” says Tom, “so that’s on him.”

It’s wild to think that Dreamworks released the first Shrek film 20 years ago, back when Walkmans were still a thing and people threw shoes at bad politicians. [Sighs in Smash Mouth.] Since then, Shrek has grown into a four-part film series (Shrek 2 goes even harder; fight me), a musical, and video games. Shrek has spawned a loyal and horny internet following equalled only by the Home Depot Skeleton. He’s everyone’s mans:

So… why? In an opus-level examination of Shrek’s impact on the culture for VICE, Ella Kemp concluded that “some cursed videos aside, the mood is still light enough to keep revisiting Shrek,” especially in tHeSe sTranGe anD uNceRtain tiMes. It has that je ne swamp quoi factor that hinges on being, well, slightly unhinged.

Maybe you’re not face down, ass up ready for a Shrek sex toy. That’s cool. There are so many ways to express your Shrek solidarity. Start off small, with a plushy Shrek pillow:

Just in time for fall comes this knitted Shrek beanie, complete with ogre ears. A surefire way to stand out from the other bros at the skate park, Jackson:

Now that you’ve dipped your bunions in the swamp, you’re ready for the Shrek toothpaste squeezer…

​​And finally, lest we be so without faith, a crucifix of Jesus Shrek:

We could go on, but we’ll let you explore the depths of Shrek-core goods. Let us know when you hit that butt plug, baby.

