Shrimp Rolls Are Absurdly Underrated

Lobster season is reason to rejoice, but as our in-house lobster expert so eloquently said, “only rich idiots eat lobster outside of Maine.” Away from that inconvenient-to-reach state, everyone’s favorite bottom feeders are prohibitively expensive. They’re also a pain in the ass to cook and to eat.

First there’s the gruesome murder, which sucks no matter which method of execution you choose. Then there’s trying to fit them all in the pot/steamer/grill, and finally the coronary, which while fun, is a giant mess.

Don’t get us wrong. There are few eating experiences greater than a lobster feast. But eating lobster is just that: an experience, not just a meal. Which is why if you’re gonna cook lobster, you go for the full monty: butter, crackers, even one of those stupid bibs if you wish.

Making your own lobster rolls just seems crazy. To go through all that work just to wait for it to get cold, cover it in mayo and throw it on a hot dog bun? Just go pay the $20+ at a restaurant that will do all the work for you.

You’re way better off making shrimp rolls instead.

Covered in butter plus six herbs and spices, and sandwiched inside a mayo-slathered brioche bun, these nearly perfect sandwiches are just about as good as their more celebrated cousin, but will cost you a fraction of the money, time, and effort.



You get to leave the lobster crackers and mallets in the drawer, but feel free to wear one of those bibs if you want—for the sake of fashion.