‘Shuffle Tactics’ Has Beautiful Art and Challenging Combat, and May Be My New Roguelike Obsession (Demo Impressions)

Slinging cards and smashing bad guys is always a good time, but Shuffle Tactics has the juice. It treads familiar ground; it’s a deckbuilder roguelike, like so many before it. But what it may lack in supreme originality, it makes up in heart, soul, and beauty. It’s a gorgeous game to behold, offering an exciting take on tactics. I’m hooked, and I need more of it, even if the demo does offer more than enough to lose myself in.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

While I enjoy 2D-Hd, I Would Love To See More roguelike Games in the Style of ‘Shuffle Tactics’

Taking notes from roguelike games like Slay The Spire and mixing them with a more tactical RPG feel, Shuffle Tactics had me exploring gameboards, and slicing down enemies that got in my way. Even though my experience with this particular genre is limited, I can see myself getting lost in this one for hours at a time. Combat is fast and furious, and each portion of the map is visually distinct enough to keep me interested. Plus, branching paths that let me choose which battlefield to inhabit next are a great touch.

It’s also a roguelike that isn’t afraid to let me know when my confidence in my skills was getting a little too high. While health refills after each battle, Elite Battles against more powerful foes require a fair amount of planning. At first, they felt unfair. Enemies respawned until I could eliminate a Corrupted Rift. But as I repeated runs and learned from my mistakes, I was ready to take on anything. Well, until an inevitable bad hand, which I paid the price for more times than I’d like to admit. But, that’s a high-quality roguelike for you.

There’s a lot to like when it comes to Shuffle Tactics, and fans of games like Slay the Spire should love what it has to offer. It’s challenging, beautiful, and a ton of fun. I never thought I’d be into a roguelike deckbuilder like this, but here we are. I can’t wait for the full release of Shuffle Tactics, as it’s ticking every box I’d hoped it would have from this brief demo experience. If you want to try it out, a Steam Next Fest Demo will be available starting on February 24. And at this point, I strongly suggest you do.