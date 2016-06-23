Shut Down Atlanta, Here’s Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Future on “Magic City Monday”

Atlanta is the capital of rap, and Magic City is the capital of Atlanta rap, and Mondays are a holiday at Magic City. This much, you should know. And who better to celebrate that event than Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Future, all of whom could probably stake a claim to be, if not mayor of Atlanta, then at least mayor of its flagship strip club.

This song sounds like a million bucks—literally, Future starts his verse making the sound of a money counter, which rules—but you already knew that. Everyone makes short work of the song, but Future’s line, “we got the fishscale on em / by the time it get to you it’s got seashells on it” takes the prize. Check it out below, in all of its club-smashing glory.

