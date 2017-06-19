SHXCXCHCXSH’s “Stämma #2” Is a Gothic Techno Transmission

While the majority of SHXCXCHCXSH‘s records to date have been released on Shifted’s techno imprint Avian, the anonymous Swedish duo recently launched their own imprint Rösten, and are gearing up to release its first EP themselves.

Today they’ve shared a new single “Stämma #2,” which finds the pair applying gothic horror ambiance to claustrophobic techno, constructing the track around a two-chord progression that wouldn’t sound out of place in black metal. The gravely stomping kick drum at the center of the stereo field is flanked by flapping, vaguely acidic synths, which come together to deliver the song’s anxious velocity.

Rösten 1 is out June 23 and will be available digitally and on vinyl.



