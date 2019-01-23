Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Only Succeeds at Exploiting Mental Illness, Trauma

M. Night Shyamalan has made horror movies about a lot of things, including ghosts, aliens, and, uh, mental illness! Yikes? Yikes. Split, a 2016 movie about the kidnapping of three young women by a man with dissociative identity disorder, is the focus of our discussion (and ire) on this installment of Be Good and Rewatch It. Austin, Patrick, Rob, and Natalie convened, as we work through Shyamalan’s Eastrail 177 Trilogy ( Unbreakable, Split, Glass).

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.