Sia Has Booted Drake from the Number One Spot on the Billboard Hot 100

Image: Billboard

After ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks Drake’s “One Dance” has been knocked off by Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”. The song, which features the vocals of Sean Paul and is taken from her This Is Acting album, is Adelaide-born Sia’s first number one single as a solo artist.

Though she may have taken over from him on the charts, Sia remains a big fan of Drizzy and last week tried to hook up with him through Twitter. “I’m trying to get in touch with you,” she tweeted. “I want to do something! Can you dm me your person? Thanks! Your fan, Sia!”

@Drake I’m trying to get in touch with you. I want to do something! Can you dm me your person? Thanks! Your fan, Sia! — sia (@Sia) July 15, 2016



No doubt any collaboration between Drizzy and Wiggy will own the Billboard Chart for months.