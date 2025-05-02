Sick of Dating Apps? Here Are 5 Alternatives to Try.

Swiping on the dating apps today can feel like walking through a minefield. You’re never sure when someone will hit you with an inappropriate opener, try to push for an immediate date before even asking what you do for work, or disappear after several weeks of chatting.

If you’re tired of the impersonality of dating apps, perhaps try some real-world methods of meeting new people. Here are five dating app alternatives to consider.

1. Join a Club

Think: a hiking group, co-ed book club, local sports pick-up team.

Clubs are filled with like-minded people, and since most people aren’t going with the intention of finding a romantic partner, the stakes are pretty low. Even if you don’t meet the love of your life at a run club, you can connect with people who share similar interests, who in turn could introduce you to their circle of friends. The more you expand your social group, the more prospective partners you might meet.

2. Try speed dating

Many of my friends have found success by attending speed dating events. These give you the chance to actually meet someone face-to-face, and typically, these individuals take dating a bit more seriously. I mean, it’s easy to hop on a dating app and swipe through a bunch of profiles. But actually bringing yourself to a dating event where you’re forced to chat with a ton of new faces? That takes commitment.

Not only that, but you might form connections with people you wouldn’t have otherwise considered on, say, social media.

3. Attend community outings

From live music downtown to readings at your town library to community fairs, there are countless ways you can meet people in your community. If you’re an introvert, this might sound intimidating, so consider bringing a more social friend. On the other hand, however, you can push yourself to go alone and spark up conversations with others. You might be surprised by how outgoing you can actually be.

4. Volunteer at different events

Volunteer events or groups are great places to meet new people. Not only will you be giving back to your community or causes that matter, but you can also connect with other kind and giving individuals. Find a cause that’s important to you, and reach out expressing your interest in helping out. This can also give you a sense of purpose, which might help you decenter dating and focus on what truly matters. In turn, you might be surprised by how you build more organic connections.

5. Immerse yourself in your passions

Some of the best dating advice I’ve ever received was to center my passions. Personally, I love writing and music. So what do I do? Attend local spoken-word events, join poetry communities, and go to concerts and local shows.

However, I have met even more people by simply immersing myself in my writing while alone at a local cafe. You wouldn’t believe how many people are willing to strike up a conversation when they see you clearly involved in something you enjoy. Your energy is most authentic when you’re doing something you love.