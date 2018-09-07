The CDC Had to Screen Two More Planes a Day After That Emirates Flight

On Wednesday, an Emirates flight from Dubai to NYC was quarantined upon landing at JFK airport after 106 people onboard reported feeling mysterious, flu-like symptoms mid-air. Ten people were ultimately hospitalized and the rest—including rapper and Ninja Turtle associate Vanilla Ice—were screened by the Center for Disease Control and released, the CDC apparently satisfied that none of them were experiencing early symptoms of rage virus or whatever.

But now, it looks like that flu plane wasn’t an isolated incident. Two more planes full of sick passengers landed in the US this week, this time coming from Europe and landing in Philadelphia, USA Today reports. Wonderful news, everyone!

Videos by VICE

The two American Airlines flights—717 from Munich and 755 from Paris, respectively—were met by ambulances at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday after a total of 12 passengers aboard the planes reported flu symptoms like sore throats and coughing.

BREAKING: Several passengers on two international flights are complaining of flu-like symptoms. Here is a statement from the airport. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lX7NPvsbij — David Spunt (@davidspunt) September 6, 2018

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like we’re in the throes of the next plague yet, though. The CDC again quarantined everyone on the two Philadelphia flights upon arrival and performed medical screenings, but only as a “precaution,” according to a statement from the airport.

“None of the passengers are severely ill, and they will be released and informed of test results in 24 hours,” CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes told USA Today in an email. “Passengers from the two flights who were not ill continued with their travel plans.”

The CDC is currently investigating the illnesses, but doesn’t seem particularly worried about the whole thing. Still, though—even if these three incidents are just signaling the start of yet another normal flu season and not serving as the first act of a disaster movie, it doesn’t help that most tray tables on airplanes have more germs than the bathrooms.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.