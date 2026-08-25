Sid Wilson Just Shared His First Post-Slipknot Social Media Posts, and I’m Pretty Sure I Hear a Subtle Dig at His Former Bandmates

Sid Wilson’s just shared his first post-Slipknot social media posts, and one of them may have a subtle dig at his former bandmates based on what I’m hearing.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Wilson shared some clips of him DJing with his turntable setup. In the most recent, you can hear him doing a remix of Slayer’s “Darkness of Christ/Disciple” from their 2001 album God Hates Us All.

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However, it’s the second post (which you can see below) that caught my ear. In this clip, Wilson is remixing the song “Blood (Empty Promises)” by Papa Roach. The song’s opening is audible, clear as day: “I will forgive, but I won’t forget. And I hope you know, you’ve lost my respect.“

I clocked it immediately because—big surprise—that is one of my absolute favorite Papa Roach songs. It is very blatantly about betrayal, with frontman Jacoby Shaddix going on to sing: “Does it run in your blood / to betray the ones you love? Yes, it runs in your blood / to betray the ones you love!“

So, yeah, that seems like it’s aimed at his former bandmates, but of course, this is just speculation.

Sid Wilson had been with Slipknot since 1998

Wilson’s posts come just weeks after it was announced that he was fired from Slipknot. The news was first reported on July 31, 2026. At the time is was just a TMZ rumor with no confirmation or explanation.

It was later alleged that Wilson had been dismissed from the metal band for bad behavior. Slipknot guitarist Jim Root, however, seemed to contradict these rumors. He encouraged fans not to believe “everything you read.” Root then added, “Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile.”

Concluding his post, the guitarist penned. “Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.” Notably, Root offered no context for his message, so it was unclear what exactly fans were urged not to “believe.”

Wilson’s firing was made official in August 2026

Fast forward to Aug. 14, Slipknot publicly shared that Wilson was no longer a member of the band. “Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson,” the band wrote in a since-deleted social media post. “We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Other than Root’s comments, neither Wilson nor the remaining members of Slipknot have commented on his departure.

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