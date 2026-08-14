Sid Wilson Seems to Still Be Introducing Himself as a Member of Slipknot, Despite Reports That He Was Fired

Sid Wilson was reportedly fired from Slipknot, but he seems to still be introducing himself as being in the band.

Wilson made an appearance at the inaugural World Scratch Invitational in early August. Per Loudwire, the DJ was a co-host for the event. When Wilson introduced himself, he identified as “No. 0, from the world-famous Slipknot.”



The news is surprising since, on July 31, 2026, it was reported that Wilson was kicked out of Slipknot. No explanation was given.

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Sid Wilson was not a founding member of Slipknot, but did join the band in their early days

Days after the initial report, it was alleged Wilson was fired over bad behavior. However, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root made a public comment contradicting the reports. He urged fans not to believe “everything you read,” but offered no context.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile,” Root wrote in a social media post. “Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

According to TMZ, sources claimed that Slipknot planned to go public with Wilson’s firing in early August. After the outlet reported it, though, they lost control of the news.

At this time, Wilson has not issued any specific public comments on his alleged firing.

While Wilson’s status in the band seems to be unclear, his ex, Kelly Osbourne, had a lot to say about him. In a series of since-deleted social media posts, she lambasted the musician over his involvement with raising their child.

“Wake the f**k up, take some responsibility. I will not take your s**t anymore! I’m done,” she wrote, per NME. “I want to be happy, and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore. Also, while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions? Oh yeah, and maybe some child support?”

Wilson has also not offered any public comments on Osbourne’s claims.

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