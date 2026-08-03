Sid Wilson’s Slipknot Firing Reportedly Due to Bad Behavior

Following the July 31, 2026, news that Sid Wilson was kicked out of Slipknot, a new report potentially sheds light on the cause.

According to TMZ, sources with knowledge of the situation claim the DJ was dismissed from the band over bad behavior. Specifically, he’s accused of mistreating his bandmates. The insiders also allege that this was not a sudden decision but rather a long time coming.

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Interestingly, TMZ reports that Slipknot was apparently set to announce Wilson’s exit in early August. However, due to the outlet’s early reports, based on insider info, the band was forced into a complicated situation where the narrative was no longer on their own terms.

At this time, neither Wilson nor Slipknot has commented on the split. However, guitarist Jim Root did make a public comment about not believing “everything you read.” He offered no context, however.

Sid Wilson was an original member of Slipknot, joining in 1998 before they released their self-titled major label debut album

Sid Wilson was not a founding member of Slipknot, but he was an original member. He joined the band in 1998, before they released their Roadrunner Records debut album. He has since played on all subsequent albums and regularly toured with the band.

In his personal life, the nu-metal DJ dated Kelly Osbourne for many years and shares one son with her. The couple split in early 2026 but reportedly remain on civil terms for the sake of co-parenting their son.

Outside of Slipknot, Wilson has had many irons in the fire, as it were, including a record label, Vomit Face Records.

Sid Wilson’s record label is made up mostly of hip-hop acts

Interestingly, Wilson’s record label consists mostly of rap artists, including Lil Bushwick, the son of the late, iconic rapper Bushwick Bill. In 2025, Wilson spoke to Billboard about his label and explained its roster. “Vomit Face was more directed to hip-hop but with a punk rock edge,” he told the outlet. “There’s a couple hip-hop groups on the label, but bands are a very in-depth process. I still produce bands, but generally I’ll shop them out to another label.”

Wilson went on to note that “there’s a lot of logistics involved” in his decision to lead with hip-hop artists. “With a group you have more than one person’s life happening. There’s a lot of logistics involved outside the group. How many people are in the group, how many of those people have families, how many of those people have kids, how many of those people are living in the same city together or spread out? What’s their capability of being able to practice together on a daily basis?

“There’s a psychological side to it where you have to get to know them on a more personal level, and talk to them about more than just music,” he continued. “Dealing in hip-hop, there’s a lot less logistics, even if it’s a hip-hop group. Traditionally, they won’t have a drummer, a guitarist, a DJ. There’s not a whole surroundings of each person’s instruments and what it takes to capture those instruments.”

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