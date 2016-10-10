Sign Pointed to Blue Jays Sweeping Rangers from Playoffs at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays took a punch by the Texas Rangers earlier this season, but they were ultimately the ones left standing in the MLB playoffs after winning on Sunday night and advancing to the ALCS.

The signs were there, notably this one:

Poetry. Sharp, and to the point. A sick burn, as the kids used to say. It refers to the punch landed on the jaw of Jays slugger Jose Bautista by Rougned Odor of the Rangers back in May, the main event of a brawl at Globe Life Park between the clubs that was sparked by earlier incidents in the 2015 playoffs. These two teams don’t like each other—from way back!

Odor got Bautista good there. Most fights require more than one punch to end them, however. The Rangers were hoping to stave off elimination and extend the ALDS, much like the Blue Jays did in ’15 after Texas took a 2-0 lead in the series. Didn’t end up happening. Josh Donaldson scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth of Game 3, clinching the series after a bad throw by none other than Odor.

How did the sign know?