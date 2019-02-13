How to Tell If Someone Is Over You, According to Their Zodiac Sign

For Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating the breakups that shaped us, in all their messy glory. Because love is just as much about heartbreak as it is about romance. Read all the stories from our Love Bites series here.

If you really want to know how someone feels about you—ask!

But remember that no response is, as they say, its own response. Still, if you want some astrological insight into what kind of behavior to expect when someone is over you, we’ve got you covered. Here are the cues people give when they’re just not that into you, according to their zodiac sign:

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Aqua-”let’s just be friends”-rius is a master of the relationship fade-out—unless you’ve done something unsavory, in which case they’ll swiftly cut things off with you. (Need closure? That’s your problem!) If you didn’t do anything hurtful and they’re simply over it, an Aquarius you were committed to will withhold affection and start acting more like a friend than a lover, and by the time you ask about it, they’ll act like it’s been ages since you were in love. Of course, that’s the unevolved Aquarius. A mature water bearer will sit you down to end things, and give you closure, so long as you haven’t offended them. Other signs that an Aquarian’s interest is waning is that they stop being enthusiastic about your art and the hobbies you share, especially the ones you discovered together.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

If you and the fish weren’t that serious, Pisces will bail as soon as they’re over it. They can be hard to read, sure, but you’ll have nothing to read if they’re truly done. Some warning signs that things are heading downhill is that they shift from being sweet and bubbly to speaking with a flat, monotone voice and an expressionless face. They’ll also get way more flakey about meeting up. If your Pisces lover was very committed to you, they’ll be kinder when they lose interest (so long as you haven’t screwed them over, in which case they’ll swim away and never return), and simply let the relationship fade. A mature Pisces knows their boundaries and has found their voice, so if you have the sense that something is off, find yours and ask them about it!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

There are two versions of an Aries who’s over you: One who can’t stand you and cuts you off after sending a scathing text, or one who genuinely cares about you but just isn’t in love with you anymore. To be honest, the latter might be worse: They’re optimistic enough to hope they’ll be into you again, so they’ll string you along and be your “buddy” while flirting with everyone else and ignoring your needs—all while expecting you to take care of them! Aries can be rude and bossy, but they don’t actually take pleasure in breaking hearts. A mature Aries will dump you in a way that feels like a pep talk; you’ll leave confused about why you’re breaking up, yet affirmed about how awesome you are. Be direct in your questioning and you’ll get the answers you need. The ram wants to give you closure—unless they hate you, in which case, it’s not worth gambling with their quick temper.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Taurus is a stubborn earth sign, and as such, you’ll know when they’re over you because—while they won’t dump you or change any of your shared routines—they’ll complain the entire time. Taurus at their worst is greedy, and even though they’re prefer their own dessert over sharing one with you—even when they’re head-over-heels in love with you!—they’re even more stingy and selfish when they’re tired of you. You’ll get one-word answers to things and they’ll ignore holidays, anniversaries, or your birthday. They make a face like something smells awful every time you walk into the room. A mature Taurus will be more kind, knowing that sometimes things just don’t work out, so they’ll set boundaries and be clear with you about ending things.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Gemini is both the most fickle and the most loyal sign. They’re the funniest and most melancholy partners. They’ll never get over you, and they were never really into you to begin with. The sign of duality—frequently roasted for being two-faced—Gemini is the sign of the twins. Don’t bother wondering which twin you’ll end up with, because you’ll get both. As an air sign, Geminis take their relationships very seriously. They need freedom and flexibility, but they crave connection even more. They want a little bit of everything and tend to have their fingers in too many holes, grasping at everything. Geminis will ghost you and then say they want to get together and talk things out—then tell you they just want to be friends. It’s always going to be complicated with a Gemini, unless of course, things never got serious to begin with. Throughout this hot-and-cold rollercoaster, you’ll know an immature Gemini is over you when they start to treat you like crap and act ultra vain. They’ll comment inappropriately about your looks, age, and education, and take selfies while you try to have a conversation. A mature Gemini values communication and will discuss their needs and boundaries, and will break up with you in a direct manner.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is a moody sign, but just because they take space for themselves doesn’t mean they are over you. In fact, it could mean the opposite, and they’re comfortable enough with you to retreat without fretting about how it will affect your relationship! It can be hard to talk to Cancer about their feelings—they’re great listeners, but when it comes to talking about their own issues, they can get frustrated about expressing themselves and may even be annoyed that you aren’t a mind-reader who can simply intuit what’s going on. An immature Cancer will show they’re over you by ghosting. If ghosting isn’t an option because you live together…well, you might need to find a way to cover their half of the rent, fast. You’ll know they’re on the edge of ghosting you if they pretend you don’t exist when you talk, leave parties without waiting for you, or only put on enough water for tea or coffee for one. If they can’t ghost you, they’ll pretend you’re the wind: “Did you hear something?” A mature Cancer has worked on their communication skills and will likely try to hash out a solution several times before breaking up, but if things can’t be salvaged, they’ll bake you a pie (they’re sweet like that) and tell you to be on your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Leos are dramatic people and when they’re over you, you can bet they’ll be dramatic about that, too. “You never dress up when we go out anymore! You never want to take photos with me! Why does your hair look like that?!” When they’re over you, they’ll complain. When they’re really over you…you simply won’t exist in their eyes. Leos are the sign of royalty and they don’t hang out with riff raff. Though a Cancer might have invented ghosting, a Leo is the one who takes joy in ghosting. The big-headed lion fears being rejected because it takes them a long time to soothe their egos. You might even have to pay the price for their past heartbreaks when they act out the way they’ve been rejected in the past. “Look at me!” they practically sing. “I’m ignoring you!” Leos love attention. Unless you end up with a wise, more mature lion, who’ll explain what’s not working and end things quickly without stringing you along.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are not great at dumping people. Sadly, many Virgos think suffering is a normal part of life and relationships, so they’ll stay in an unhappy partnership because, hey, isn’t that just how it goes? However, a Virgo stuck in a rotting relationship will make sure you’re miserable while they’re miserable, too. They won’t take the time to end things with you, and instead treat you like crap in the hopes that you’ll dump them. They’ll withhold affection, criticize everything about your ideas and appearance, and complain—a lot. When you finally break up, it’s either because they’ve convinced you it was your idea or you’ll have reached your breaking point from dating someone who says they love you but seemingly can’t stand interacting with you. If you’re dating a more mature Virgo who doesn’t play games, they’ll be straightforward about their feelings, and it will be a concise breakup with plenty of closure and maybe even a departing handshake. Virgo is at their best when they own their emotions and stop believing life and love is supposed to be a drag.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Signs that a Libra is over you? Exactly what you’d expect: They stop texting (but seem to have plenty of other people to text), lose interest in your friend group (social life is so important to them), and don’t act interested in how your day has been. If your Libra lover hasn’t dumped you yet (and yes, it can take months or even years before a Libra is finally ready end things), it can be really hard to tell what they’re feeling because when you ask, they evade the subject or say they don’t know. The truth is, it’s likely that a Libra really doesn’t know how they feel and are still weighing things in their minds. The sign of the scales, Libra loves relationships and people, and can get very in their heads about how it’s unfair to dump someone who hasn’t technically done anything wrong. This sort of Libra needs to learn that someone can be a great person, but that doesn’t mean they’re the right partner. If you have done something wrong, you can expect a very decisive dumping from a Libra. A mature Libra who knows themselves will dump you firmly after having tried everything in their power to make things work.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Scorpios have a bad reputation, but these little exoskeletal sweethearts are usually empathetic people: They know a lot about heartbreak, so unless you royally screwed them over, you can expect a thoughtful note and some closure when it comes time to break up. If you can’t take the hint—or if you’ve wound up with an immature Scorpio, you can expect their stinger to come out. They’ll act like a cold, snobby, spoiled brat and nothing will make them happy. They’ll wonder out loud what other couples are doing this evening, and when you officially break up, they’ll rip up your belongings, gossip about you behind your back, and endeavour to sabotage your future relationships. It’s often all-or-nothing with the scorpion… that is, unless they don’t think of you at all. If you’ve only known each other as casual hook-ups and they’re not asking you whether you think Angelina Jolie-and-Billy Bob Thornton-style vials of blood are a legit gift, then you can assume they’re just not that into you.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A Sagittarius in love can be obnoxious. A Sagittarius out of love? Also obnoxious. At their best, Sagittarius will break up with you by enthusiastically gushing about everything they’ve learned from you, how awesome you are, and how they know you can continue being friends in the future. At their worst, Sagittarius will send novel-length texts about how embarrassed, disappointed, or frustrated they are by you. They’ll act like you’re an idiot who’s lucky to even know them. They’ll hook up with someone important to you and act shocked that you’d have any feelings about it. In fact, having any emotions and expressing them to a Sagittarius will leave them fuming. If your relationship wasn’t serious, the signs are clear when Sag is over it: They simply stop hitting you up and blow you off when they run into you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Usually, if a Capricorn is over you, they’ll fire you in a public place, with a cool and clear summary of why things aren’t working out, and include a relationship severance package. But if you’ve ended up with a cruel Capricorn, they’ll start telling jokes at your expense. Capricorn can be a real snob when they lose respect for someone! Another sign that things are heading downhill with your Capricorn is that your relationship becomes very transactional: If they paid for drinks, they get real uptight about you paying for the cab. Once a Capricorn has made up their mind that it’s over, you’re out—unless, of course, they have something to gain from keeping you in their lives. Unevolved Capricorns will string you along to use you for their benefit and then cut you off after they get what they want.

