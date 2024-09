It’s been three years since we last heard new music from Iceland’s Sigur Rós. It appears the atmospheric three piece is set to put out a new project, as they played a new track at this year’s Primevera Sound Festival. “Óveður” In front of a holographic backdrop, they played the slow, tense track. It perfectly introduces elements of electronic instrument to compliment Jonsi’s voice perfectly, and shows signs that the next album will be something huge.