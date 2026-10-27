Silent Hill 1 Remake Release Window Details Leak

The next iconic horror game to get the full remake treatment may not be as far from release as some fans were imagining.

Silent Hill Remake May be Arriving in 2027

Screenshot: Konami

The horror game remake market seems to have no limit lately and all the iconic 1990s franchises are getting in on the demand. Silent Hill 2’s remake was definitely a financial and critical success and Konami isn’t wasting any time teaming up with Blooper Team to run it back with a remake of the original Silent Hill.

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The Silent Hill 1 Remake was announced last year, but a new report from MP1ST suggests that the project was actually already in the work for quite a while. The report claims that development began in 2022 under the codename Project Noise (for casting) and Project G for game development and that Silent Hill 1 Remake is on schedule to arrive in 2027.

According to the MP1ST report: “Speculation has pointed toward a 2027 release, but now we can confirm that the title is effectively targeting a launch next year. While the game is targeted for 2027, do remember that production schedules change for various reasons.”

The reporting goes on to explain that the 2027 timeframe aligns with Konami’s stated strategy to maintain a steady, annual output for the franchise following Silent Hill f and the recent Silent Hill: Townfall.

The scoop also claims that Gabrielle Fritz and Jade Matthew will lead the cast in the remake. The report does not indicate which specific roles each cast members has been selected for at this time.

If the 2027 release date does end up being accurate, then fans likely won’t have to wait too much longer before they get the first official look at the game sometime in the coming months as the new year approaches.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Silent Hill and other horror gaming news and updates.

Silent Hill Remake has been announced, but does not have an official release window at this time.